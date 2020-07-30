Elizabeth V. Doerr Moye, 97
Elizabeth “Betty” Veronica Doerr Moye was born to eternal life on July 23, 2020. She is survived by her children, Mary V., Frances E., Lawrence D. (Patricia), Celeste (Edward) Michalski, E. Annamaria; grandson Jozef (Sarah) Michalski; great-grandchildren, Lawton and Payton; and grandson Andrzej (Caitlin) Michalski.
The family would like to thank Lasata, both the Crossings and the Care Center, for the loving care given to her each and every day.
Betty was a great favorite of her many nieces and nephews and she will be forever missed by family and friends. She was loved and appreciated by so many. She loved to knit and she was known for her exquisite needlework skills, including a lifetime of creating beautiful quilts. She was noted for her cookie baking. Those that received cookies enjoyed every bite including her legendary rum-laced treats. Her generous spirit extended to the time she spent at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts, as she was one of the first volunteers. In memory of Betty, memorials to this museum are appreciated. She was happiest with her feet under a quilt and a thimble on her finger.
Private family services were held at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, in Cedarburg. Entombment took place at Resurrection Cemetery, in Mequon.