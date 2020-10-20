Ellen Adams, 93
Ellen Adams (nee Huettel) of Cedarburg passed away October 13, 2020, at the age of 93 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Clarence; and dear mother of Lisa, Jay (Ann) and Jonathan. She was the dear grandmother of Allie (Anthony) Rosenstein and Annie and great-grandmother to Olivia. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Private interment will be at Immanuel Cemetery.
