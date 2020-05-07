Elroy Knepprath, 88
July 24, 1931 -- April 28, 2020
Elroy Knepprath, age 88 years, of Cedarburg died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. He was born July 24, 1931, in Cedarburg, son of the late Ulrich and Augusta Brandt Knepprath. He was a graduate of Cedarburg High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. On October 27, 1951 he married Iris Guetzke at Trinity Lutheran Church, Mequon. The family settled in Cedarburg and raised their family of two sons.
Elroy was retired from American Can Company after almost 40 years on the job. He was a longtime active member of the Cedarburg Fire Department and was very involved with maintenance and groundskeeping at the Cedarburg Fairgrounds. Elroy was also a member of Peter Wollner American Legion Post 288.
He is survived by his wife, Iris; sons Dean (Candie) Knepprath of Englewood, Fla., and Keith (Deb) Knepprath of Oconto Falls, and former daughter-in-law Mary Knepprath. He is further survived by four grandchildren: Nichole, Adam, Daniel and Derek; three great-grandchildren: Alex, Iris and Audrey; brother Allen (LaVerne) Knepprath of Arizona, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family services will be held Thursday, May 7, at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Mequon with military honors.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested in Elroy’s name to the American Cancer Society for leukemia research or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Cards for the family may be sent to the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.