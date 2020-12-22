WEST BEND
Elterine ‘Ellie’ Alice Trapp
Sept. 22, 1921 - Dec. 17, 2020
Elterine “Ellie” Alice Trapp (nee Stuesse), 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Ivy Manor in West Bend. She was born on September 22, 1921, in Milwaukee to John and Elterine (nee Anderson) Stuesse. Ellie served in the Unites States Navy and enjoyed her many years at the phone company. She loved to make afghans, cooking, canning and playing cards. Ellie was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope.
Ellie is survived by her son, Douglas Trapp; grandchildren, Douglas R. Trapp and Monica Grunfelder; great-grandchildren, Elaina and Tyler Trapp; great-great-grandchildren, Samantha and Makaya Grunfelder; sisters Vera Waligorski and Margret Brown. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Ellie was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Trapp; daughter Cheryl Trapp, and her parents.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery in Milwaukee.
A special thank-you to the staff at the West Bend Ivy Manor for the loving care provided.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call
262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.