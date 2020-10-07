WEST BEND
Elvera ‘Vera’ M. Kuckuk
July 28, 1926 — Oct. 4, 2020
Elvera “Vera” M. Kuckuk (nee Sievert), 94, of West Bend passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Vera was born on July 28, 1926, in Menomonie to the late Rudolph and Pauline (nee Gerber) Sievert. She married Wesley R. Kuckuk on August 20, 1948, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie. Vera played piano at a very early age and enhanced her ability by taking piano lessons for many years. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1944. Following her studies at Stout and Madison Universities of Wisconsin, Vera received her certification in Piano Teaching at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, Milwaukee. She taught piano from 1948-2017 and musically inspired many children in her twenty-five years as an aide at McLane School, having composed many children’s songs which she taught in the classrooms.
Vera was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, West Bend. Over the years, she taught Sunday school, participated in the Rebeka Circle, Crossroads Ministry, adult Bible school classes and sang in the church choir. In her later years, Vera’s enthusiasm for playing the piano continued as she played for the Elderberries Singing Trio, traveling to many locations for various occasions as well as playing for Cedar Community events. Her love of music was often shared with others. Attending music functions and concerts, volunteering and being involved in activities with family, friends, and neighbors were among Vera’s most joyful times. Wes and Vera spent many summers at their Minocqua cottage, which they so much enjoyed with family and welcomed visitors.
Those Vera leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two children, Jerry Kuckuk and David (Susan) Kuckuk; five grandchildren, Jeanie Kuckuk, Brenda (Adrian) Miller, Jacqueline (Eric) Prodoehl, Jennifer Kuckuk, and Timothy (Kate Dorrance) Kuckuk; nieces, Neddy (Michael) Thompson, Jean (Tony) Sondhi, and Barbara (Kenneth) Dieruf; a nephew, Mark (Cindy) Weber; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Vera was preceded in death by brother Raymond (Virginia) Sievert; sister Lorraine (Elliot) Crego; daughter-in-law Barbara Kuckuk; nephew Wayne (Ellen) Crego; and sister-in-law Geneva (Theodore) Weber.
A private funeral service for Vera will be held at Immanuel United Church of Christ. Entombment will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Immanuel United Church of Christ or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Serenity Villa for all their help and care.
