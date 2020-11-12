Emery G. Kust
Emery G. Kust passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk.
Emery was born to the late Frank and Verna Kust in Door County. He was united in marriage to Barbara (Ruegg) on October 31, 1953, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in West Bend. They were blessed with one son, Kenneth, and later a daughter-in-law, Karen, and four healthy and enjoyable grandchildren, James, Chris, Ana, and Taylor. He also is survived by sisters Eileen Jacobson and Betty (Robert) Anderson; nieces, nephews and friends.
Emery enjoyed playing cards, golfing, reading, and working on his lawn and a good joke.
Emery will be remembered in a private family gathering at a later date at Washington County Memorial Park. It has been his request that any memorials be given to the Washington County Humane Society or the charity of your choice.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Emery’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.