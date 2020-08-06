Enriqueta (Rica) del Rosario
Enriqueta (Rica) del Rosario of Bakersfield, CA, joined her Creator on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Her 3 1⁄2 week battle with Covid-19 led to multi-organ system failure at Bakersfield Heart Hospital in Bakersfield, CA. Reunited with her husband, Salvador del Rosario, parents, Jose and Victorina Nabong Artacho, sister, Teresita Espiritu, and grandson, Tyler del Rosario. Born in Manila, Philippines on July 15, 1946, Rica leaves behind her loving children Clarissa (Norbert Schiek) of Cedarburg, Melissa (Matthew Marasco) of Chicago, Salvador Jr. (Gigi del Rosario) of Bakersfield, CA, and Michael (Samantha Vincenty) of Brooklyn, NY, as well as her six grandchildren, Anissa (Jose Tomas Garcia) of Austin, TX, Bella and Zoe Schiek of Cedarburg, Camilo and Rafa del Rosario of Bakersfield, CA, and Rocco del Rosario of Brooklyn, NY. She is also survived by her sister Zenaida (Paul Kintziger) of South Milwaukee, brother Reynaldo Artacho of Manila, Philippines, nephew Joe Kintziger of Waconia, MN, other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
Rica del Rosario graduated from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines with a B.S. in Medical Technology in 1966. After immigrating to Iowa for her internship, she moved to Milwaukee where she worked as a medical technician at Mount Sinai Hospital. She married Dr. Salvador del Rosario in Milwaukee on February 23, 1970.
They raised their four children in Grafton, where Rica managed her husband’s private medical practice for nearly 39 years. She and her husband then moved to Mequon, until her husband’s death in 2011, whereupon Rica relocated to Orlando, FL. When Rica’s health began to decline, her son Salvador Jr.’s family welcomed her in Bakersfield, CA where he and his wife, Gigi, took good care of her.
Family was always central in Rica’s life. She was often found volunteering at her kids’ schools. She loved entertaining and cooking for friends and family at home. Rica was an avid tennis player. Her many hobbies included traveling, gardening, interior decorating, arts and crafts, and playing slot machines. She was an active member of the Philippine Medical Assoc. of WI and the UST Alumni Assoc. of WI.
As a devout Catholic, she found spiritual enlightenment with the Couples for Christ of WI in her later years.
An online tribute will be held at 8:00 p.m. Central Time on August 8, 2020 via Zoom. Please visit ricadelrosario.com for more information.
The family plans to hold a Mass in celebration of her life in Wisconsin at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Philippine Cultural and Civic Center Foundation (PCCCF/Free Medical Clinic) are appreciated.
Make checks payable to: “PCCCF/Free Medical Clinic”. Memo to read: “In memory of Dr. Salvador and Rica del Rosario”. Please mail checks to Clarissa Schiek at W73N401 Mulberry Ave., Cedarburg, WI or visit ricadelrosario.com to make donations online.