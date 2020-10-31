KEWASKUM
Ervin G. Waala III
July 9, 1946 — Oct. 27, 2020
Ervin G. Waala III, age 74 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on October 27, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center in Fond du Lac.
Ervin was born on July 9, 1946, in West Bend to Ervin “Mickey” and Betty Lou Waala (Geib). He was united in marriage to Susan Marx on December 15, 1973, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Ervin graduated from West Bend High School in 1964. He served in the United States Navy from February 24, 1967 – October 30, 1968. Ervin was the owner of Waala Wheel and Tire in Barton.
Ervin enjoyed trap shooting, fishing, and racing his #48 Modified Sprint car. He liked working on classic cars and his dream was to build a hot rod. Erwin was taking “selfies” with 35mm film cameras before it was cool. Ervin was quick-witted and always ready with a joke, sometimes just to catch you off guard.
Ervin is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan; three daughters, Andrea Waala, April (Jeff Dalton, Jr.) Waala, and Brooke (Dan) Tilidetzke; three grandchildren, Dakota, Brodyn, and Odessa; nine siblings, Samuel (Margaret) Waala, Stephen Waala, Gay (Frank) Heimerl, Gary (Ursula) Waala, Todd Waala, Kay (George) Gudex, Lori Schneider, Michael (Jill) Waala, and David (Shelly) Waala; feline companion, Squeaky; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ervin was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jeanne; his aunts, Ann (Roger) Walker, Joan (Donald) Dickmann, Jane (Donald) Kleinhaus; and his uncles, Peter Geib, John Geib, Gerald Waala, and Ronald Waala.
Due to current restrictions, a private burial service will be held for Ervin’s family at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery (Highway 28 West, Kewaskum). The service will be recorded. A video of the service will be posted on our website at www.myrhum-patten.com (around 48 hours after the service).
For those who are attending, masks are required and social distancing will be observed (this includes refraining from hugging and shaking hands).
Memorials in Ervin’s name can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of Crossroads Care Center for all of the compassionate care that was given to Ervin and his family.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum–Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ervin’s arrangements.