WEST BEND
Ervin Lester Mertz
Aug. 14, 1924 - Nov. 2, 2020
Ervin Lester Mertz, age 96, went to be with Jesus in heaven on November 2, 2020, believing he was saved by the grace of God through faith in the perfect work of redemption done by Jesus on the cross. He was residing at Cedar Bay West at the time of his death.
Ervin was born on August 14, 1924 in Lowell to William and Elizabeth Mertz. He grew up on a farm near Juneau with his parents and ten brothers and sisters. His growing up years were filled with doing hard farm work at a time when modern labor-saving conveniences did not exist. He used horses to do field work and had cows assigned to him to milk by hand before going off to school in the morning.
On October 26, 1946, Ervin began his long career, working as a mason until 1989. The only break in his career was from 1949 to 1952 when he served his country in the U.S. Army.
In 1952, while doing masonry work on the Menominee Indian Reservation near Shawano, he met his future wife, Ruth, who was working at the Bilmay Hotel in Shawano. They were married on May 22, 1954, at St. James Lutheran Church in Shawano.
For the next 66 years, they resided in West Bend, where they raised their three sons and were married for 66 years. Ervin and Ruth were charter members of Pilgrim Lutheran Church, helping to start the church in 1954. Ervin was a dedicated husband, father, and church member. His life was focused on taking care of the family’s needs. When he wasn’t at work, he was home. Many times after a long day at work, he’d go out to work in the garden after dinner. He was the leader of the family, sitting at the head of the table during family devotions. He was an active church member participating in the church council, building committee, and elder duties. Ervin created many happy memories for his three sons, spending time with them hunting and fishing.
Ervin was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers Ð Otto, Lyle, and Rohin; and six sisters - Hilda, Della, Mabel, Mae, Iva, and Erna.
Ervin is survived by his wife, Ruth; one sister, Vida; his three sons, Lester (Laura), Dan (Dawn), and Robert (Jane); grandchildren, Paul, Erik (Xin), John, Jenna, and Grace; and many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Pilgrim Ev. Lutheran Church, 462 Meadowbrook Drive, in West Bend from noon until the time of service.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Ev. Lutheran Church with burial following at Washington County Memorial Park.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Ervin's arrangements.