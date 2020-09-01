WEST BEND
Eugene D. ‘Gene’ Schrauth
Aug. 8, 1939 — Aug. 27, 2020
Eugene D. “Gene” Schrauth, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his home in West Bend. He was born August 8, 1939, in Campbellsport, to the late Clarence and Marjory (Reinhart) Schrauth. Gene was a 1958 graduate of West Bend High School. He worked at Schultz Brothers Dime Store in high school. Gene later moved to Columbus and Whitewater where he managed Schultz Brothers Dime Stores. Upon returning to West Bend Gene was manager at the West Bend Schultz Brothers Dime Store and at Ben Franklin. In 1985 a career change took Gene to Level Valley Dairy, now Schreiber Foods. After 19 years of full time work and another five years working part-time, he officially retired.
Gene was an active member of the St. Frances Cabrini parish and took pleasure in being a part of their decorating committee for many years. He was a member of Moose Lodge #1398 and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed helping “his kids” with lunch at St. Frances Cabrini, was eager to meet with his friends daily for coffee clutch at McDonald’s, and enjoyed playing cards with friends. Gene enjoyed dancing, never missed a GermanFest, and loved gardening. He was eager to catch a sale at Kohl’s, purchasing more shirts than he would ever wear, and browsing at Hobby Lobby for more home décor. Gene was excited for his grandson’s engagement, and proud of his granddaughters’ plays and performances, laughed at all of their silly jokes and was amazed by their endless supply of energy.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Erika Schrauth; son, Kevin ,and his wife, Jennifer; one grandson, Brady Schrauth and his fiancée Emily Waszak; three granddaughters, Marlia King, Ellison Schrauth, and Addison Schrauth; sister-in-law, Karen Schrauth, close family friends John and Abbe and his Willowbrook Condo family for all of their support and care, and other family and friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Curt.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with the Rev. Nathan Reesman presiding. Burial will follow in Holy Angels Cemetery. Please join us at the Columbian KC Hall following the burial to share memories and celebrate Gene’s life. The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, September 4, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend.
Gene’s family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Horizon Home Care and Hospice. Their genuine care and compassion for Gene and his family will be fondly remembered.
The Schmidt Funeral Home is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolences may be left for the family in an online guest book available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.