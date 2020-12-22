Evelyn L. Haueter, 91
Ms. Evelyn Haueter of Cedarburg, formerly of Mequon, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. She was 91 years old.
Evelyn was born in Chicago on March 11, 1929, daughter of William Knoth and Frieda Haselhuhn Knoth. As a child, Evelyn’s family moved to Milwaukee and she attended local schools. She graduated from Rufus King High School before attaining her BS degree from Mount Mary College. She moved to Mequon in 1955 and later moved to her current residence in Cedarburg in 1985.
Ms. Haueter was employed as a medical technologist at Columbia Hospital in Milwaukee for over 30 years, retiring in 1989. She was also a dedicated volunteer on the COPE Crisis Hotline for over 20 years. She loved animals, had many pets, and supported organizations that helped abused animals.
Survivors include her sons, Russell Haueter and Fred Haueter; daughter-in-law, Peggy Schiel Haueter; grandchildren, Daniel Haueter and Christine Rojewski; and great-grandson, Colin Haueter.
Due to the current health crisis, memorial services will be planned for a later date.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuenralhome.com.