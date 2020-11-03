WEST BEND
Evelyn M. ‘Evy’ Krueger
Aug. 31, 1928 - Oct. 31, 2020
Evelyn M. ‘Evy’ Krueger (nee Techtmann), 92, of West Bend joined her beloved husband and best friend, Merril, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at The Cottages of Cedar Community in West Bend.
She was born on August 31, 1928, on the family homestead farm in the Town of Barton to the late William and Esther (nee Landvatter) Techtmann.
Evelyn graduated from Kewaskum High School in the class of 1945 and was united in marriage to Merril J. Krueger on September 11, 1948, at St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kewaskum. He predeceased her on February 21, 2011, after 62 years of faithful marriage. They spent a short time in San Antonio, Texas, while Merril was enlisted in the Army, and then lived in Kewaskum until moving to Cedar Ridge in 2004. They loved their seven years together at the Ridge until Merril’s illness.
Right after high school, Evelyn spent her working career in banking in Kewaskum until her retirement in 1991. Merril and Evy enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing, traveling, bowling, Packers games at Lambeau Field and many casino trips. She was still an avid Packers fan.
She is survived by a special loving niece, Judy (Ed) Krepsky, who was her very dear helpmate, especially after Merril’s passing; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Merril Krueger; two brothers, Harvey (Betty) Techtmann and William (Evelyn) Techtmann; sister Louise (Harvey) Dhein; brother-in-law, Harold (Ruth) Krueger; many other friends and family, as well as her dear dog Buttons.
A private entombment will be at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac.
A special thank-you to Dr. Robert Gibson for his many years of kindness and care for Evy and Merril before his retirement. The family would also like to thank the entire staff at Cedar Bay West, the Cottages, and most recently Cedar Community Home Care and Hospice for the incredibly loving and compassionate care given to Evy and the family.
Memorials to Cedar Community, 5595 Highway Z, West Bend, WI 53095, or Immanuel United Church of Christ, 501 Walnut St., West Bend, WI 53095 are appreciated.
