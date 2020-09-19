WEST BEND
Florence M. Gross
May 31, 1943 — Sept. 14, 2020
Florence M. Gross, 77, of West Bend Joined her beloved son John H. Gross into eternal life on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Samaritan in West Bend. She was born on May 31, 1943, to the late John and Mary Rose (nee Weasler) Gross in the Town of Farmington. Florence was baptized at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. In her younger years, she helped work on the family farm milking cows. Florence worked for many years at Mallard Coach. She also worked at Kramer Coil Factory. Florence enjoyed crafting, horses, and traveling up north. She loved westerns, taking pictures and going to the movies watching Roy Rodgers and Gene Autry. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Florence leaves behind to cherish her memory include her granddaughter, Stephanie Jacklin; great-grandson, Remington John Jacklin; two sisters, Sylvia Bruskiewicz and Elaine Hobelsberger; her aunt, Lillian Kritz; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John Gross; a sister, Rosella “Sally” (Ronald) Panzer; two brothers-in-law, Leo Bruskiewicz and William Hobelsberger; and a nephew, William Hobelsberger.
A memorial service in remembrance of Florence will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Florence's arrangements.