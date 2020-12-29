WEST BEND
Florence V. (Techtmann) Enderle
June 24, 1934 - Dec. 23, 2020
Florence V. (Techtmann) Enderle, 86, of West Bend spent her first Christmas in heaven. She passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Ivy Manor.
Florence was born on June 24, 1934, on the century home farm of Richard and Freida (Hagner) Techtmann. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran in West Bend. Florence attended Golden Oak School and graduated from West Bend High School in 1951. On June 16, 1956, she married Lewis Enderle at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran in West Bend.
Florence worked at Schloemer Law Office in taxes, real estate and probate for many years. She also worked at the Washington County Register of Deeds. She was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church as well as their Ladies League and Sr. Bible Class.
The family enjoyed many memorable camping trips, and in 1972 they bought their cottage on Comstock Lake near Princeton, and created many wonderful memories. Family, friends and travel were a highlight of their retirement years.
Those Florence leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Lewis, of 64 years; their children, Karen (Doug) Wilson of West Bend, Mark (Sue) Enderle of Watertown and Curt Enderle of Portland, OR. She is further survived by grandchildren, Jamie (Ed) Lim of Seattle, WA, Andrew Enderle of Watertown and Kelly (Adam) Faltersack of Fitchburg; and great-grandchildren, Jared and Sophia Lim and Aria and Aubrey Faltersack; siblings, Arlene (Carl) Koepke, Verna (Bob) Kudek, Richard Jr. (Diane) Techtmann, and Mae (Sonny) Mehringer, and in-law, Janet Techtmann; nieces, nephews, their families and other friends and relatives.
In addition to parents Richard and Frieda Techtmann, and parents-in law Walter and Margaret Enderle, Florence was preceded in death by brother Paul and in-laws George and Emily Enderle.
Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church Ñ Building Connections in West Bend, Time of Grace, Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School, or memorial of donor’s choice.
Thank you to the caregivers at Ivy Manor and Preceptor Hospice for their caring and support.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Florence’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.