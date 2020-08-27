Floyd LaRocha, 80
Mr. Floyd LaRocha of Grafton passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 17, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. He was 80 years old.
Floyd was born in La Crosse on September 15, 1939, son of Paul and Lydia LaRocha. After graduating high school, Floyd attended Milwaukee School of Engineering. He later took an apprenticeship in the printing field, where he worked for over 35 years.
On September 24, 1960, Floyd was united in marriage with Patricia Leidy at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. The couple moved to Grafton in 1966.
Floyd loved snow skiing and trap shooting, but above all else he was a huge Mickey Mouse fan. He went to Disney World many times with his family. Taking his grandchildren to “The Happiest Place On Earth” was the real joy of his life. His special family made every day memorable.
Mr. LaRocha is survived by his beloved wife of almost 60 years, Patricia; son, Dean LaRocha; and daughter, Tammy (Ron) White. He is further survived by four wonderful grandchildren: Alec LaRocha, Marissa (Wolfgang) Pilarski, Rachel (fiancé Jordan Martin) White and Ashley (Danny) Inman, as well as great-grandson Cole Inman.
A private memorial service is being planned.
