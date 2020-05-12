WEST BEND
Francis ‘Frank’ J. Tenfel
December 8, 1926 — May 6, 2020
Francis “Frank” J. Tenfel of West Bend passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the age of 93. He was born in Burlington on December 8, 1926, to Frank and Helen Tenfel. His biological father, Frank Tenfel, was killed in a tragic train accident along with 5-year-old brother, Francis, prior to his birth. His mother, Helen, then married Charles Felton and gave birth to six more children. Charles was killed in a truck accident when Frank was 11. Raised in Waterford, Frank graduated from Waterford Union High School, class of 1945. Frank served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on Iwo Jima, later being honorably discharged. He worked for A.O. Smith Corporation for 33 years, retiring in 1983.
Frank was an avid golfer all his life. This was absolutely his second love after his family. He was not just avid, but a scratch golfer for several years with many accomplishments: six-time WSGA Senior Amateur Champion, 1976 runner-up Wisconsin State Open, 1975 WSGA Governor’s Cup champion, two-time runner-up in Wisconsin State Senior Open Championship, three-time qualifier for the USGA Senior Amateur, to name just a few. He was also a member of Rivermoor Country Club in Waterford for over 30 years, West Bend Country Club and The Bog. Frank had a unique sense of humor and was the cause of many humorous experiences throughout his life. He always acknowledged you on or off the golf course, gave many tips and advice to those who asked about their golf game and dedicated many hours to practicing with and without his daughter, Kelly. Frank loved life and there were many a time you would here him singing Tony Bennett’s, “I Left my Heart in San Francisco.” He was a man that was rough around the edges at times but had a warm, sensitive heart.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Patricia, of 55 years. He was a wonderful father to Lynda (Lyle) Swarthout, Frank Tenfel and Kelly (Darryl) Zellmer; a proud grandpa of Terry Swarthout, Kyle, Carson and Kenlyn Zellmer; great-grandpa of Olivia and Noah Swarthout. He is further survived by in-laws, William K. Fitzgerald and Judith Fitzgerald Miller; and was a dedicated uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.