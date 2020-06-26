ALLENTON
Franklin Herman Novotny
Aug. 5, 1950 — June 22, 2020
Franklin Herman Novotny, age 69 of Allenton, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a courageous fight against cancer. Frank was born August 5, 1950 in West Bend to Franklin Rudolph and Euneva Norma (nee Becker) Novotny. Frank was married to his high school sweetheart, Nancy (nee Karnitz), on August 26, 1972 in St. Lawrence.
Frank is survived by Nancy, three sons, Eric (Jen), Todd (Jess) and Adam (Kristin), brother Ralph (Linda) and his well-loved grandchildren: Carys, Elise, Sela, Caleb, Hailey, Emerson and Jackson. He is further survived by several sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and his aunt Joyce Herther and uncle Charlie Naab. Frank is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dale.
Frank grew up on the family farm in the Town of Polk where he learned his unyielding work ethic. After high school, he attended DeVry Institute of Technology where he received an associate degree in electronics engineering technology. Frank always worked more than one job, but most recently he celebrated his 30th anniversary with Broan Nu-Tone in Hartford where he worked as a motor applications specialist.
Frank was blessed with curiosity, mechanical skills and resourcefulness, and he was known throughout the county for his ability to fix things. If you had something that needed fixing, you called Frank. Going out on service calls after his “regular” job was something Frank enjoyed immensely because he liked meeting new people and making new friends.
More than anything, Frank loved helping people. If he could figure out a way to help someone, he wanted to do it. For Frank, the cherry on top was if he could not only help someone, but also teach them something along the way — a gift his family greatly appreciated.
Frank was known as “Junior” to his parents, “Frankie H.” when his kids wanted to tease him, “Dad” when his kids needed something (which was often), “Grandpa,” and “friend” to many. He was well-known for his good-natured teasing of kids and adults alike.
Frank was an active member of Resurrection Parish where he also sang in the choir, and a member of the Town of Addison planning commission.
A Memorial Mass of Resurrection will be held on a later date when publicly permitted at Resurrection Catholic Parish (209 Main Street, Allenton, WI 53002).
Private inurnment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Allenton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society and Resurrection Parish are appreciated.
