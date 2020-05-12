Franklin Theodore Klug, 89
Franklin Theodore Klug, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Franklin was born on August 21, 1930, to parents Frank and Clara (nee Radue) Klug.
Franklin was a devoted husband to his wife Evelyn, for 68 years, and beloved father to his children Allen (Janet) Klug, Gary Klug, Wayne (Rhonda) Klug, Carol Klug, Bruce (Kris) Klug; grandchildren Kelly (Matt) Faust, Kelsey (Ryan) Odorizzi, Lynn (Devon) Lee, Logan Klug, Bryce, Cassidy and Dylan Klug; great-grandchildren Greyson and Nolan Faust, Caden and Elena Odorizzi and Theodore Franklin Lee.
Franklin was born and raised on the family farm in Freistadt. He was an early adopter in agriculture, buying his first registered Holstein at age 18, and in 1950 adding an A.O. Smith Harvestore Silo System to the farm. Franklin went to grade school for grades 1-7, at Trinity Lutheran School in Freistadt. Since Trinity did not have an eighth grade, he finished eighth grade at Lindenwood School.
Franklin spent his high school years at Cedarburg High School, graduating in 1948. Franklin was an active member of the Lindenwood 4-H Club, participating in the livestock projects exhibiting his registered Holstein cattle at the Ozaukee County Fair and at the Wisconsin State Fair. The tradition of raising and showing livestock is carried on today by his children and grandchildren.
In high school Franklin began playing the Sousaphone. At age 14, Franklin and his Sousaphone joined his friends from the Freistadt area playing with a band called The Victory Band. The Victory Band was the foundation for a band which later would become The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band. For 73 years Franklin would perform with The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band at many Oktoberfests, concerts and get-togethers across Wisconsin and the United States. Franklin and Evelyn also traveled with the band on seven musical tours of Germany and Austria.
Franklin held a variety of occupations while continuing to operate the family farm. He was a custodian at Trinity Lutheran Church and School for seven years and Cedarburg State (U.S. Bank) for 15 years. He also drove a gravel truck for Ernst Brothers Sand and Gravel. He retired from his final job of delivering LP gas for the Boehlke Bottle Gas Corp. after 25 years at the age of 75.
Franklin is further survived by his sister Marion Frentz of Cedarburg; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ted and Janet DeGarmo of Kokomo, Ind.; nieces, nephews and other relatives. His memory lives with the many friends and people whose lives he touched. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grafton.
