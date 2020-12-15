APPLETON
Fred Lloyd Moldenhauer
March 1, 1943 - Dec. 13, 2020
Fred Lloyd Moldenhauer, age 77, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Care Partners in Appleton. He was born on March 1, 1943, in Hartford to the late Lloyd Moldenhauer and Sally (Mergenthaler) Traczyk. Fred married the love of his life, Judy Albert, on April 4, 1964. He worked for 30 years at Dico/Dyneer until his retirement.
In his younger years, Fred was an outstanding baseball player. Fred loved and enjoyed spending time with his family. His other love was the outdoors whether it be hunting, ice fishing, watching the wildlife outside of his window or taking care of his five-plus acres of lawn. He was a simple man who enjoyed a simple life.
Fred will be missed by his wife of 56 years, Judy; his children: Marilyn (Don) Stingle and Marvin (Patti) Moldenhauer; grandchildren: Leah (Dustin) Gubin, Kyra (Cliff) Phillips, Max Stingle, Elena Stingle, Luke Moldenhauer and Jake Moldenhauer; his great-grandchild Asher Gubin; step-grandchildren: Amanda (Brad) Wilson and Andy (fiance Kelly Birth) Stauber; step-great-grandchild: Eliza Jane Wilson; stepsisters: Darlene Trevino and Mary Ann Traczyk; sister-in-law Donna Moldenhauer and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother David Moldenhauer; and his sister Diane Traczyk; and other relatives and friends.
A funeral service for Fred will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Brettschneider Trettin Nickle Fineral Chapel, 606 N Oneida Street, Appleton, with the Rev. Leon Ehlert officiating. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A livestream of Fred’s service may be viewed at 11:00 a.m. by clicking or entering the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/76006019. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Care Partners and Compassus Hospice for their loving care.