WEST BEND
Frederick ‘Fred’ A. May
March 29, 1941 — May 6, 2020
Frederick “Fred” A. May, 79, of West Bend, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home with his wife and daughter at his side.
Fred was born on March 29, 1941, in West Bend to the late Steve and Elsie (nee Mishler) May. On September 2, 1961, he was united in marriage to Nancy Borchert at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Barton. Together, they raised two children. Fred worked as a machinist at Barton Products Corporation until his retirement. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, driving and showing off his ’53 Ford pickup truck and watching the wildlife in his backyard. He will truly be missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Those Fred leaves behind to cherish his memory include his best friend and loving wife of almost 59 years, Nancy; two children, Jeff (Karla) May of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Kelly May (Andy Sheppard) of West Bend; three grandchildren, Kevin, Andrea, and Danielle May; one brother, Donald (Bev) May; three brothers-inlaw, Fred (Kathy) Borchert, Bob (Diane) Borchert, and Donald Maurer; two sisters-in-law, Patti (Dave) Stroik and Sherri Borchert; and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents Steve and Elsie May, Fred was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lester and Ruth Borchert; a sister, Phyllis Maurer, and grandson, David May.
Due to current restrictions, a private burial service will be held for Fred’s family at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future.
In honor of Fred’s generosity throughout his life and the current circumstances, please consider a donation to your local food bank or your local first responders.
A Grandfather’s Love By Andrea May
Nothing can compare to the love of a grandfather, and we will be forever grateful for the irreplaceable love that our grandpa Fred has provided us. Being able to visit him throughout the years is something that has always been treasured, and our moments with him will never be replaced or forgotten. The time he would spend tinkering around on his countless projects — his truck, his tractor, the beautiful wood pieces he consistently made — had always been a joy to observe, and his talent and passion was limitless.
Grandpa Fred’s witty humor was dearly admired, never failing to make us all laugh, and although he is no longer with us physically, his love and joyful spirit will forever remain in our hearts and in our thoughts. Regardless of how tough it has been accepting that this amazing man we have had the honor to call our Grandpa may no longer be here with us, I have found solace in the hope that he is now driving his truck around in heaven, with his gloriously loving and caring soul finally at peace.
