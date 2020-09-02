DUNDEE
Frederick ‘Fritz’ Raether
Dec. 20, 1927 — Sept. 1, 2020
Frederick “Fritz” Raether, 92, of Dundee went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. He was born on December 20, 1927, in the Town of Osceola, the son of Jacob and Marie Kutz Raether. Fritz served in the U.S. Army during World War II. On March 1, 1949, Fritz married Alice E. Dyer at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade. Fritz worked at Regalware for 49 years before retiring. He was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Parish. In their younger years they enjoyed snowmobiling and after retirement, they traveled to many parts of the United States and Canada. They were active members of the Dundee Sportsman Club. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Fritz greatly enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Fritz will be dearly missed.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his children Bev (Dave) Murphy of Cascade, Jim (Joan) Raether of Beaver Dam, Jerry (Karen) Raether of Campbellsport and Barb (Tom) Spartz of Lomira; grandchildren Glenn Anderson, Janine O’Brien, Mike Fell, Becky (Dan) Brehmer, Megan (Erik) Schuessler and Noah (Anne) Raether; great-grandchildren Colton O’Brien, Rhett and Tate Schuessler and Cameron and Cora Raether; sisters Joyce (Delmar) Wendegatz of West Bend and Donna (Miles) Wilson of Cecil; sister-inlaw Betty Raether of Kewaskum; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Fritz was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice, on June 11, 2016; in-laws, Lloyd and Florence Foy Dyer; brothers Ralph Raether and Lester (Ruth) Raether; and sister Gertrude (Arthur) Backhaus.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1862 County Road B, Eden. The Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Parnell.
Memorial are appreciated to the Dundee Sportsman Club.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.