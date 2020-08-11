Frederick Louis Blanc, 90
Frederick Blanc of Grafton was born to eternal life through our Lord Jesus on August 6, 2020, at the age of 90 at St. Mary’s Hospital Lawlis Center. Fred was born in Monroe, where he raised his family and resided with his wife, Phyllis, until he and Phyllis moved to Grafton in 2010 to be closer to family. While in Grafton, he attended Cornerstone Church. Fred was born to Louis Blanc and Hulda (nee Schober) Blanc on April 7, 1930. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1948 and served as a medical technician in the United States Army and then the Wisconsin National Guard from 1948 to 1956. He graduated from Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, MN, in 1950. Fred worked for 41 years at St. Clare Hospital and the Monroe Clinic/Medical Center as a laboratory technician, retiring in 1991. Fred married Phyllis Elaine Longhorn of New Diggings, on June 23, 1956, and recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.
Fred continued his father’s commitment to service in Monroe by being involved in a variety of local organizations. Fred was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Monroe, serving for many years as a council member and an usher. He was treasurer of the Monroe Council of Churches for twenty years and was a charter member of the Monroe Jaycees and Green County Emergency Medical Services. He also served as the Green County Red Cross Blood Recruitment chairman for a number of years.
Being an avid bicycle rider, Fred biked to work most days, even in the winter. He participated in many biking adventures with family and friends, including SAGBRAW, RAGBRAI, other trips in the Midwest, as well as biking trips in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Greece, China, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica. Fred also had a love of movies and enjoyed running the projector at the Goetz Theater from the 1940s into the 1970s.
During his retirement years Fred enjoyed working for Monroe Truck Equipment as a vehicle delivery driver and for Per Mar as a security guard for UW-Madison sporting events. He was proud of his Swiss heritage and cheese-making ancestors and never missed a Monroe Cheese Days weekend in his life.
Fred was an exceptionally kind and generous man who enjoyed long bicycle rides, watching sporting events, music concerts, travel, and being around people. His family and friends will remember him for his positive outlook, cheerful spirit, and love for all people.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Col. Richard (Dick) Blanc, his cousin Roger Blanc and his nephew Richard Blanc.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Phyllis; his daughters Sandra (Jeff) Boyden of The Villages, FL, Julie (Rick) Seybold of Grafton and grandchildren Katherine (Joshua) Ritter, Margaret Seybold, and Michael Seybold.
Private services will be held in Grafton with a future burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Monroe. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Blanc family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in his name to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1724 14th St., Monroe, WI 53566.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or visit muellerfuneralhome.com.