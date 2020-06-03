JACKSON
Frieda W. Hauser
Dec. 28, 1916 — May 31, 2020
Frieda W. Hauser, nee Kaehny, of Jackson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the age of 103 years. She was born on December 28, 1916, in Jackson to the late William and Gertrude (nee Schulteis) Kaehny.
On June 27, 1942, she was united in marriage to Harold M. Hauser at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Richfield. Harold preceded her in death on April 5, 2000, after 58 faithful years of marriage. Frieda and Harold were founding members of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. A woman of strong faith, Frieda actively served the parish as a member of the Christian Women’s Confraternity and the parish welcoming committee. Frieda lived her faith every day of her 103 years and will be remembered by her family as a loyal and faithful servant of God.
For over 70 years, she was a continuous patron of the S/Sgt. Henry F. Gumm Post 486 American Legion in Jackson.
She is survived by her adoring family, including her five children: Trudy Kramer of Menomonee Falls, Tom (Cheryl) West Bend, Peggy (John Johnson) Hauser of Denver, Colo., John (Bonny) of Cedarburg and Mark (Pat) of Jackson; 11 grandchildren: Brian (Maggie) Kramer, Michele (Bryan) Bertola, Christine (Kevin) Pepper, Michael and Elizabeth Hauser, Tim (Yvonne) Kozina, Juli (Ryan) Spoerl, Christopher (Rachel) Kozina, Katie (Jay) Price, Jennifer (Ryan) Kunz and Krista (Kevin) Dyreson; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Elaine Hauser of Jackson; other relatives and friends.
Frieda was the heart and soul of the Hauser family. A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Frieda nurtured and supported her family with infinite patience and wisdom. She never missed a sporting event, piano recital, or graduation and made everyone feel at home and welcome in the farmhouse. Frieda will be fondly remembered for her outstanding baking and sewing skills, tile rummy prowess, and green thumb in the garden.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held in celebration of Frieda’s life at a later date. Burial will take place in Washington County Memorial Park.
Those who wish may give memorials to St. Frances Cabrini Parish, the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Threshold of Washington County.
Frieda’s family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank-you to the staff of Brighton Hospice. They would also like to thank the staff and residents of Menomonee Place. Their genuine care and compassion for Frieda will be fondly remembered.
The Schmidt Funeral Home is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolences may be left for the family in an online guest book available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.