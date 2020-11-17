G. Victor Herro
Jan. 14, 1936 - Nov. 7, 2020
G. Victor Herro of West Bend passed away on Saturday November 7, 2020, at the age of 84 years. He was born on January 14, 1936, in Oconomowoc to George H. and Bedelia Herro. He was the founder, and was still active, at the family tax practice George H. Herro CPA SC since 1954. He also served at Thule U.S. Air Force Base in Greenland.
Victor is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (nee Meyers); son George (Nancy) Herro; daughters Roxane (Bill) Hess and Jennifer (Michael) Setterlum; grandchildren Jake, Joseph, Victor II and Madeleine. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Joseph Herro.
As the children were growing up, Victor was very involved with the Boy Scouts and his church. He served on many boards in the community and taught tax classes over the years. He enjoyed golfing and playing poker. The most important thing in his life was his family and grandkids.
A celebration of life will take place in 2021.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you and sincere appreciation to the medical team at Froedtert West Bend Hospital for their exceptional loving care.
Memorials are appreciated to the Froedtert West Bend Hospital Foundation, 3200 W. Pleasant Valley Road, West Bend, WI 53095.
