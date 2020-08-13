Gail Rose Koehler, 61
Gail Rose Koehler (nee Lemke) of Cedarburg, passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2020 at the age of 61. Gail was born in Milwaukee on December 16, 1958, the daughter of the late Earl and Jean Lemke. Gail was united in marriage to Brian Koehler on September 14, 1984, at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Freistadt. Gail’s favorite pastime besides spending time with family and friends was sewing. Gail is survived her husband, Brian; children, Melissa (Andrew) Shaw and Kelsey (Ryan) Hancock; grandchildren, Malachi and Noa; siblings Gloria, Larry, Robin and Patti (Eric) Marlow. Gail is further survived by other relatives and many friends. Gail was preceded in death by two brothers, Randy and Gary.
A memorial visitation will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, W63-N527 Hanover Ave., Cedarburg on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow the visitation at First Immanuel Lutheran
Church W67-N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran School Building Fund would be greatly appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or visit muellerfuneralhome.com.