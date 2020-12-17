WEST BEND
Gary Donald Schneider
July 15, 1952 - December 15, 2020
After a swift but overwhelming battle with pancreatic cancer, Gary Donald Schneider of West Bend, age 68, died peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Kathy’s Hospice in West Bend. He was born to Donald and Garnet (Scheid) Schneider on July 15, 1952, in Killeen, TX and married Ann C. Schneider (Backhaus) on April 27, 1974.
After his dad was discharged from the Army, Gary was raised in West Bend, along with his sister and brother. He graduated from West Bend High School in 1970 and then attended Milwaukee Area Technical College studying land surveying. On April 27, 1974, he married the love of his life, Ann C. Backhaus. Together they raised two sons, Jason and Matthew. Gary was passionate about the great outdoors Ñ he enjoyed hunting of all kinds and taking his boat out fishing every chance he had. Gary also enjoyed traveling and playing cribbage with friends and family.
Gary is survived by his wife, Ann; sons Jason (Kristina) and Matthew (Heidi); grandchildren Britton, Matalie, Brynley and Brielle Schneider and Carver Ullrich; parents Don and Garnet Schneider; brother and sister-in-laws: Harry and Jody Krueger, Lyn and Vonda Backhaus, Barry (Susan) Werner. He is further survived by nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister Linda Werner, brother Jeff Schneider, in-laws Howard and Jeanne Backhaus.
A funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Randal Hughes officiating. Private interment will take place at Lutheran Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, December 19. from 10:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
A special thank-you to the doctors and nurses of Froedtert Hospital - Milwaukee, 7th Floor CFAC, the staff and volunteers at Kathy’s House Hospice, and Rory Bolton the music therapist who serenaded Gary’s passing.
