MENOMONEE FALLS
Gary L. Milbrath
Dec. 22, 1945 — Nov. 14, 2020
Gary Lee Milbrath passed away unexpectedly at his residence on November 14, 2020, at the age of 74.
He was born in Milwaukee on December 22, 1945, the youngest child of Hilbert and Gertrude Milbrath, and younger brother of Ronald (Margaret) Milbrath, who all preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his father- and motherin- law, Howard and Cleta Piering, and his sister-in-law, Jane Piering.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra (nee Piering); daughters Deborah and Sherry (Mark) Waters; grandchildren Jacob and Jessica Waters; brothers- and sister-in-law Fred (Camille) Piering, Linda (Roger) Palm, and Howard (Jane) Piering, along with several close nieces and nephews.
He attended Custer High School in Milwaukee. After high school, he was drafted into the Army and subsequently married the love of his life, Sandra. Shortly after getting married, he was deployed to Vietnam, serving as an artilleryman.
Upon returning from Vietnam, he and Sandra started their family and he started a career at Miller Brewery in their canning division. He worked at Miller Brewery for over 20 years until he was unexpectedly permanently laid off due to Miller selling off the canning division. He was an extremely handy man who quickly found employment at Custom/Citation Products for the remainder of his career. They bought their home in Jackson, where they resided for most of their lives until relocating in their golden years to Menomonee Falls.
Beyond his devotion to being a loving husband and a father, Gary’s passions were divided between cars and trains. Gary was a lifelong Ford and Lionel train man. He was meticulous with his cars, constantly talking about his ultimate ride, a Ford Fairlane. He spent hours with his model railroad set down in his basement constantly improving his diorama.
In lieu of flowers, donations to either the American Legion or the Veterans of Foreign Wars would be appreciated.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be a funeral.
Schmidt & Bartelt A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Menomonee Falls, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-251-3630 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.