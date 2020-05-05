Gary Zirtzlaff, 79
Gary Zirtzlaff of Jackson, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Kathy’s Hospice in West Bend, at the age of 79 years. Gary was born on July 15, 1940, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Arthur Zirtzlaff and the late Elva (nee Schneider) Zirtzlaff. He later graduated from Cedarburg High School and went on to work as a machinist, for Doerr Electric, for over 32 years.
Gary was united in marriage to Kathy Sperber on December 28, 1963, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton. Together their marriage was blessed with two sons, Andrew and Donald.
Gary was a member at St. John Lutheran Church in Jackson, where he was actively involved with his church. He enjoyed playing dartball with the church team and had played for over 63 years. Gary enjoyed golfing, collecting toy tractors, having breakfast and coffee with the guys in West Bend, but his true love was spending time with his beloved wife, Kathy.
Gary is survived by his wife, Kathy Zirtzlaff; son Andrew Zirtzlaff; daughter-in-law, Claudette Zirtzlaff; grandchildren, Amanda (fiancé Sam) and Dan (Kristin); great-grandchildren: Brian, Mason, Haiden, Autumn, Jack, Mike, and Emily; brother Calvin (Joan) Traver; sister-in-law, Nancy Baehmann; and brother-in-law, Lyle (Terry) Sperber. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Luella Zirtzlaff; son Donald Zirtzlaff, and brother John Zirtzlaff.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Zur Ruhe Cemetery in Cedarburg, with the Rev. Paul Mittermaier officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude’s or St. John Lutheran Church, in Jackson, are appreciated.
