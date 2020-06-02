Genevieve L. (Moser) Anschuetz, 100

Genevieve Louise Moser was born on May 11, 1920, to her loving parents Hattie (Maas) and Arthur Moser. She was an only child, raised on a farm on Western Avenue. Genevieve was a 1938 graduate of Cedarburg High School and lifelong resident of Cedarburg. She corresponded with an Army soldier from Cedarburg during World War II. Upon his return from military service, Genevieve married Alvin G. Anschuetz on June 28, 1947. They enjoyed 59 wonderful years of marriage together. Genevieve loved crafting, embroidery, baking, dancing, travel, visiting with friends and family and dogs. She was blessed with a strong faith and good health. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday! She was incredibly fortunate to survive the influenza pandemic as a baby and a hundred years later she escaped another pandemic. A recent stroke was a bit too much to overcome and she was called to heaven on May 28, 2020.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents, husband and many relatives and friends. She is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Christian celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, beginning promptly at 1 p.m. at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67 N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. No visitation will be observed, and social distancing will be practiced. A graveside service will follow immediately at Immanuel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Ozaukee County Humane Society.
Funeral arrangements by Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.