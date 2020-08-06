George E. Lederer, 79
George E. Lederer died August 2, 2020, age 79 years. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (nee Holzer) Lederer. Loving father of Nancy (the late John) Kaczmarek, Scott (the late Rebecca), John (Dawn), Jennica (Rick) Skebba, Nick, the late Andrew and the late Paul Lederer. Further survived by 14 grandchildren, two sisters, two brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private family services were held. The Schramka-Densow Funeral Home in Thiensville is serving the family. For online condolences please visit https://www.schramkafuneralhome.com.