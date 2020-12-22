George Theodore Gutermann
Sept. 29, 1938 - Dec. 16, 2020
George T. Gutermann, age 82, passed away on Wednesday December 16, 2020. He was born on September 29, 1938, and raised in Jackson. On May 21, 1960, he married Yvonne J. Gundrum and they began their family. George was a retired employee of the city of West Bend and also worked at Mercury Marine.
George loved food, TV, the Packers, a good old fashioned, his recliner and the game on TV made him a happy camper.
George is survived by his children: Rick (Lori) Gutermann, Lori (John) Knapp and Mark Gutermann; grandchildren: Nick (Nicole) Gutermann, Sara Knapp, John Knapp II, Mathew and Joseph Knapp; great-grandchildren: Addison, Luca, Felicity and Melody Gutermann and Journee Valentine. He is further survived by his siblings: Walter (Donna) Gutermann, Edwin (Stefanie) Gutermann and Mildred (Allen) Zarling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Yvonne; in-laws, Jerome and Arsella (nee Mueller) Gundrum.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (406 Jefferson St., West Bend, WI 53090) with Fr. Carlos Londono presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Final place of rest be at New St. Mary Cemetery in West Bend.
In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church are appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Homes is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.