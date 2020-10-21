ROSCOE, ILL.
Georgia Anne Hipp
Sept. 9, 1959 — Oct. 14, 2020
Georgia Anne Hipp (nee Banton), 61, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, surrounded by her family in her home in Roscoe, Illinois. She was born to George and Myrna (Leavitt) Banton on September 9, 1959 in Germantown. Georgia graduated from Slinger High School in 1977. She married and gave birth to Gerri and Garrett. After a divorce, Georgia married Dave Hipp in September 1995, uniting her children Gerri and Garrett with Dave’s daughter Caitlyn. Georgia worked as a vet technician, in retail and in a doctor’s office before leaving the workforce to focus on family. She and Dave adopted their foster son, Kaden, in 2005 and started a new journey with her expanded family. Georgia lived in Wisconsin, Illinois, Colorado, and Iowa, and a summer in Canada. Following Dave and his job opportunities meshed well with the wanderlust in her soul.
She enjoyed making and doing things for others. Georgia was creative and talented with just about any craft — sewing, embroidery, quilting, painting, vinyl, and scrapbooking. She taught sewing classes to kiddos and made many gifts for family and friends. Pinterest was made for creative types like Georgia and she had pins on a plethora of ideas.
Georgia would bring coffee, pastries or croutons to her workmates and friends. It was her touch on a good visit filled with much talking, crying and hugging.
Georgia relished the role of domestic goddess — baking, decorating, and hosting. Many a family gathering was held in Georgia’s home, with good food, tasty beer, and many laughs. Packer victories were celebrated, Christmas presents opened and surprise visits from daughters at Thanksgiving were the norm.
Georgia is most remembered for her smile and positivity. Her smile was like sunshine, always brightening up the room. You could see those bright eyes and dimples a mile away. Even amid the pain, she had a smile for friends and family. Even when cancer was looming over her, she had hugs and encouragement for others in stress. She will be sorely missed.
Georgia is survived by her husband, Dave, and son, Kaden, of Roscoe; daughters Gerri Antes of Greenville, S.C. and Caitlyn Hipp of Little Rock, AR; brothers Mike (Liz) Banton of Piedmont, SD, Mark (Debbie) Banton of Belgium, Dave (Melanie) Banton of Shaver Lake, CA, Rick (Laurie) Banton of Spearfish, S.D., and Tim Banton of traveling; and 10 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son Garrett. Cremation has taken place and two celebration of life gatherings are planned. One is at Louie’s Tap House, 5689 Elevator Road, Roscoe, IL 61073 on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. The other is at the West Des Moines Elks Lodge #2752, 2060 NW 94th St, Clive, IA 50325 on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one (or both!) of the following organizations in Georgia’s name:
■ Miss Carly’s — https://www.facebook.com/misscarlys - https://www.misscarlys.org/
■ Animal Rescue League — https://www.facebook.com/ARLIowa - https://www.arliowa. org/