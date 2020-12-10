KEWASKUM
Georgianna M. ‘George’ Holtz
Oct. 25, 1946 — Nov. 29, 2020
Georgianna M. “George” Holtz, 74, of Kewaskum, passed away on November 29, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
George was born on October 25, 1946, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Emil Kaminske and Jane (nee Marshall) Lancaster. On January 28, 1967, she was united in marriage to Allen Holtz at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee. George enjoyed being a waitress for many years. She also looked forward to playing bingo with her friends. George enjoyed her pet dogs and making crafts for her family. She cherished the time with her family and playing with the grandchildren.
Those George leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Allen; four children, Sandy (Jeff) John, Chris Smith (fiancé, Randy Nissen), Jean (John) Janz, and Pat (Karen) Holtz; a step-daughter, Debbie (Peter) Krier; eight grandchildren, Kasey (Fred) Turnes, Nick (Ashley) John, Amberly (Tanner) St. Mary, Brent Smith, Alexia (David) DelPonte, Izabel Janz, Paytan Holtz, and Parker Holtz; a step-granddaughter, Sheri Meade (fiancé, Lee Miller); three great-grandchildren, Leigha, Hailee, and Logan John; three step great-grandchildren, Tristan Janke, Abby and Maya Meade; a brother, Michael (Chris) Kaminske; a half-sister, Kathy Kaminske; a half-brother, Ken (Christie) Kaminske; a step mother, Elaine Kaminske; two sisters- in-law, Peggy (Charles) Kane and Jeri Perkins (Carl Buckner); a brother-in-law, Howard Holtz; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, George was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Kaminske and Roy Kaminske; step-grandson, Billy Janke IV; a step-father, Bobby Lancaster.
A private family service was held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Rev. Jacob Strand officiated and burial took place at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home was entrusted with George’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.