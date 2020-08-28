HARTFORD
Georgine Amanda Schaller
March 17, 1929 — July 26, 2020
Georgine Amanda Schaller (nee Radke) was the third of five children born to Elmer L. and Martha M. Radke (nee Sell) on Sunday, 17 March, 1929, of Hustisford. Alone with the Lord, she peacefully passed away of natural causes Sunday, 26 July, 2020, at Samaritan Health Center, West Bend, following 91 years lived with dignity and grace.
Preceding Georgine in death were husband, George, in 2005; parents; brothers, Orville, Wallace, infant Merlin Gene; 2 1/2 year-old sister, Vermona; parents-in-law, Adam and Gertrude Schaller; sisters-in-law, Florence VanPietersom and Sr. Dorothy Schaller; brother- in-law, Harold VanPietersom; and many other relatives.
Keeping Georgine’s treasured memory alive are three daughters; Pam Schaller, Sandy (Carl) Marten, Dona Schaller (husband Michael Wiltsie); granddaughter, Tonya Marten; sister-in-law, Ruby Radke; cousin “kid brother” Ronald Sell; nieces, nephews and cousins; neighbors and friends.
Prospering in Hartford 87 years, life began on a farm in Woodland, Dodge County, Wisconsin, moving in 1931.
Georgine attended South Side School, graduating Hartford High in 1947. She was active in Glee Club, GAA, Extemporaneous Reading, as a cheerleader, twirler, drum majorette, “Orange & Black” typist, on many committees, wrote music and lyrics for her Senior Class song. At Peace Lutheran Church, she taught Sunday school and sang in choir.
From age 14, she worked in Hartford’s groceries, hardware stores, Weyenberg Shoe Mfg., West Bend Aluminum, waitressed and sang at Zivko’s Ballroom. She was employed in Milwaukee at Heil Co.
Georgine wed George “Shorty” Schaller 26 September, 1953, at St. Kilian Catholic Church, culminating in 52 anniversaries.
Music was significant; she played piano, sang for weddings and Hartford American Legion Band concerts, and led band as drum majorette 1947-1953. A dedicated mother, she nurtured her daughters’ musical talents, never missed a performance.
Unique highlights: At 8, opportunity to travel, perform with Skyland Scotty & Lulu Belle. At 16, attended a Military Ball. At 23, won 1st place in local “Miss Liberty” (popularity) Contest. At 83, her major rehab recovery made cover story on Cedar Community’s premiere issue of “Cedar Connection.”
With aspirations for nursing, she forewent training to care for her mother and brother. Generational caregiving repeated with her children; 25 years significantly helping Georgine and George remain in their home.
People were attracted to Mom; radiant smile, easy laughter, positive outlook, genuine friendliness, loving disposition, self-assured, enthusiastic, always giving of herself freely and generously. Her bright aura, kindness, and encouraging, complimentary words followed her; often expressed in cards, notes she loved to send.
Georgine will be remembered as a prayerful woman of integrity with a zest for life.
Blessings on EVERYONE who touched Georgine’s life. More recently, Shared Ride Taxi and Interfaith Caregivers (both of Washington County) for 15 years of transportation; ComForCare Home Care; Samaritan Health Center: those individuals of integrity who personally devoted the highest quality of service and care possible during her final 17 months; Optum; the “earthly angels” of Compassus Hospice.
Celebration of life will be at a future date.
Private burial, inurnment, will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, or contributions, monetary gifts to the family are appreciated.
Complete tribute obituary and acknowledgments at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.