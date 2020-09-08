FREMONT
Gerald A. Lebakken
Jan. 18, 1936 — Sept. 3, 2020
Gerald A. Lebakken, age 84 years, passed away on Thursday September 3, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1936, and was raised in Milwaukee to Anton I. and Dorothy C. (nee Schwab) Lebakken. On June 25, 1955, Jerry married Lillian (nee Kish), and they have been married 65 years. After raising their family in Hubertus, they retired to their lake cottage in Fremont. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, storytelling and joking around with his children and grandchildren. Jerry is survived by his wife, Lillian; children Scott (Susan), Richard (Mari), Luanne (Bruce) Burg; 13 grandchildren, Daniel (Andrea), Sheila (Curt) Stuettgen, Maria (JJ) Gehring, Joshua (Nicole), Nicholas (Cosima), Anna (Kristopher) Guerndt, Alyssa, Joseph, Jamie, Jonathan, Ryan, Allison, Austin; 18 great-grandchildren, plus one more on the way; brothers Thomas (Janice), Richard (Nicky); other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Jeffrey, grandson Thomas, sister Joan Happel and sister Mary Rogers.
A visitation for Jerry will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a prayer vigil at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, W204-N11940 Goldendale Road, Germantown, WI 53022, with Fr. Mike Petrie presiding. Final place of rest at Washington County Memorial Park.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.