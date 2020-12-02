WEST BEND
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Zeckmeister
Jan. 20, 1949 — Nov. 27, 2020
Gerald “Jerry” Zeckmeister, 71, of West Bend passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 27, 2020 at home.
Jerry was born on January 20, 1949 in Saukville to the late Ralph and Bernice (nee Knopp) Zeckmeister. He graduated from Port Washington High School in 1967. On June 28, 1975 he was united in marriage to Sheila VandeBoom. He was a proud Vietnam veteran who served active duty from 1969-1972. His military occupational specialties (MOS) were Wheel and Track Mechanic, 63H, and Infantry, 11B. When he arrived in Vietnam, he was assigned to be a military truck driver, which had him driving 10-ton heavy-duty trucks filled with M-60 tanks and other equipment across Vietnam. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious achievement while engaged in military operations at the Demilitarized Zone in Vietnam.
After his honorable discharge from the Army, Jerry came back to Port Washington where he worked at Simplicity until his retirement.
Throughout his life, and into retirement, Jerry enjoyed classic cars, snowmobiling, fishing, and traveling throughout the United States camping with his wife and children, stopping to visit historical sites and visiting relatives that lived further away. He also enjoyed getting together with his neighbors for dinners and playing cards.
Jerry was involved in many veteran causes and you could always find an American flag flying outside his house and see him in parades and at military functions. Jerry was the current chaplain of the V.F.W. Post 1393 of West Bend, and an active member of both the American Legion Post 470 of Saukville and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 448 of Newburg. One of the causes near to him was Camp American Legion where he attended every summer during the Vietnam and Korean War Veterans week.
Jerry was also a founding member of the peer support network at Dry Hootch, a coffee house and meeting space for veterans to socialize in Milwaukee. He ran support groups on Friday mornings that provided a safe place for other veterans to share what was on their minds.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sheila Zeckmeister; his son, Shaun (Samantha) Zeckmeister of Oostburg, and daughter Melissa (David) Smart of West Chesterfield, New Hampshire; grandson, Ryder Zeckmeister; two brothers, Mike (Tracy) Zeckmeister of Shell Lake and Randy Zeckmeister of Port Washington; two sisters-inlaw, Cindy (Cal) Stageman and Donna (Randy) Cardarelle; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 521 Congress Dr., Newburg, with military honors to follow. Due to the current circumstances of Covid-19, masks will need to be worn and social distancing practiced. The service will be recorded and posted afterward on the funeral home website.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
In memory of Jerry, in an effort to keep his patriotic spirit alive and continue to help our country’s veterans, please consider a donation to Dry Hootch or Camp American Legion.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jerry’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.