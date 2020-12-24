Gerald P. Smallish Sr.
Dear Dad,
It’s us. Your family. We are trying to be strong for you, but it is hard. On Friday, December 18, 2020, God chose you to come join him in heaven. I know you are not alone up in heaven. You have your mom and dad, Raymond and Sylvia Smallish, and your brothers, Ray and John, and sister, Barbara, and most importantly your son, our brother, Michael.
You came from a very musical family and because of it your learned to play the guitar and harmonica, and boxing was something you tried as a sport. You met your wife, Sue Ann Schroeder, as a teenager. It is hard for her after 65 years to come to terms that you are gone. You were her rock. You were her everything. You did everything together from the day you were married on October 1, 1955.
You became a great carpenter and worked so hard to buy a little house in Brown Deer and start a family. You did the best job at raising us: Gerald Jr. (wife Sheila), Daniel (wife Cindy), Rick (wife Shelly), Scott (wife Tina), Michael (deceased, wife Sandy), and Lisa all knew your love every day.
When you were a kid you would go up to your uncle’s resort and fell in love with the area. You bought land on Squaw Lake in Minocqua. You and Mom built a perfect cabin on it with your own hands and gave us kids the most special place on earth to be able to go with you to. You loved fishing and hunting and working around the cabin. We were surrounded by family up there. Aunts, uncles and cousins were all there for us to spend our days with. You gave us this. You wanted the best for Mom and us, and it showed. You then bought land in Cedarburg and built our family home with both your and Mom’s own hands. You filled it with love and adventure, lots of animals and tons of memories. You spent time antiquing and rummaging with Mom. You loved your special finds. You started a very successful building company called Gerald Smallish and Sons which, when you retired, your sons took over and still run today. You went on hunting trips out West to Wyoming and Idaho to go Elk and Mule deer hunting. Memories from your big elk hang in the house. Your daughter Lisa you gave the world to in your own special way. From teaching to ride a bike to all the horse adventures to teaching to fish and be outdoorsy to just being there to witness all her firsts.
You left behind family: your brothers, Chuck and Paul, and sisters, Karen and Maryann, and your grandchildren Richard, Melissa, Jamie, Shannon, Patrick, Luke, Stacy, Tamara, Samantha, Jessica, Priscilla, and Brayden; as well as your 12-great grandchildren and one on the way.
We think of you every single minute if not second, and you will be missed more than words can say. You were sweet, kind and had the best sense of humor. You were downright perfect in our eyes. Your incredible, brightly told stories will be greatly missed but will be continued to be passed on and on. Dad, please know you will never be forgotten. Never, never, never. The most terrible COVID virus took you, but it could not take away the great legacy you left behind.
Loving you always,
The whole Smallish family.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg. Private burial on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at noon.