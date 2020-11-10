Gerald Richard Jackson, 83
Gerald Richard Jackson, 83, husband of Donna (Jacobs) Jackson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at their home in Cedarburg.
Jerry was born on March 1, 1937, in Elkhart Lake, to Waylon and Esther (nee Mehre) Jackson. He and Donna married on June 6, 1959 at St Joseph’s Parish in Grafton. He was a member of St. Francis Borgia in Cedarburg.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 61 years, and his children, Steve (LoAnne) Jackson and Nick (Kristin) Jackson. He was a very loving grandfather to four grandchildren: Jonathan (Karissa), Julia, Soren and Finn. He is further survived by his brother Waylon and sister-in-law Marlene Jackson. He was preceded in death by his brother Donald and his sisters Marion Pfeifer and Carol Bublitz.
After many years, Jerry retired as a machine operator following positions at a number of automation companies in the Milwaukee area. Even in retirement Jerry enjoyed the value of work. He was a school crossing guard in Cedarburg and loved helping the kids. He also worked summers at The River Club on the grounds crew where he enjoyed the benefits of an outdoor job.
Beyond his work ethic, Jerry was most devoted to his family. He was a Boy Scout leader in Cedarburg during Steve’s Scouting years. He and other Scout fathers planned many memorable camping and outdoor adventures for the boys. Jerry was an avid Badgers fan and attended many Badgers football games at Camp Randall with his son Nick and his grandsons. He and Donna were enthusiastic Brewers fans who attended numerous games each summer and listened to or watched many games throughout the season.
Jerry enjoyed keeping his yard and flower gardens in pristine condition so that he and Donna could enjoy their time sitting on the screen porch watching the birds and other animals that visited their yard. An avid woodworker, Jerry created many cherished items for all of his family members that they will enjoy for years to come.
We will miss Dad and Grandpa, and we have all learned so much from him about how to be a devoted husband, father and grandfather. We will honor him with the same devotion to each other.
Private services will be held with immediate family. In lieu of flowers we ask that you please consider making a donation in his name to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.