WEST BEND
Gerald W. ‘Jerry’ Jung
April 15, 1932 — Dec. 16, 2020
Gerald W. “Jerry” Jung, 88, of West Bend, passed away on December 16, 2020, at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira.
Jerry was born on April 15, 1932, in the Town of Wayne, the son of the late Herbert and Flora (nee Basler) Jung. Jerry graduated from West Bend High School in 1951. He went on to proudly serve his country for four years during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 1955. On October 22, 1955, he was united in marriage to Lois Weinreich at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend. Lois preceded Jerry in death on May 25, 2018.
Jerry was employed at Barton Products for 33 years and during that time he was also a member of the West Bend Fire Department. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association Cpl. Richard A. Bell Chapter III where he served as treasurer and member of the firing squad. He was also a 30-plus-year member of the American Legion Lt. Ray Dickop Post #36. Jerry was a lifelong and active member at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in West Bend.
Jerry enjoyed spending time at his lake property on Long Lake where he would go boating and fishing. He was always working with his hands — fixing, tinkering, and woodworking. When Jerry was ever asked how he was doing, he always replied with “I’m okay” regardless of the situation.
Those Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory include four children, Cheryl (Mark) Gottsacker, Mark (Charlene) Jung, Allen Jung, and Douglas (Shawn) Jung; four grandchildren, Jason (Christy) Gottsacker, Eric (Wendy) Gottsacker, Kimberly Gottsacker (Ryan Warren) and Preston Jung; and a great-grandson, Austin Gottsacker.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Marion (Vernon) Schacht.
Private funeral services for Jerry will be held at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend.
The Myrhum–Patten Funeral Home in West Bend has been entrusted with Jerry’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.