KEWASKUM
Gerald W. “Jerry” Schneider
June 22, 1948 — Oct. 17, 2020
Gerald W. “Jerry” Schneider, 72, of Kewaskum, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend with his family by his side. On June 22, 1948, he was born in West Bend to the late Roman and Evelyn (nee Krejci) Schneider. On October 20, 1973, he was united in marriage to Diane Nigh at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Jerry proudly served his county in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and flew on the Honor Flight in November of 2017. He was a member of the Kewaskum Auxiliary Police and the XYZ Club. Jerry enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers. In his younger years he loved hunting and fishing. Those Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Diane; two children, Debbie (Craig) Martin and Tim (Jenny) Schneider; three grandchildren, Hoyt Martin, Ruby and Otto Schneider; his brothers and sisters, Eugene (Karleen) Schneider, Bev (Roger) Spaeth, Kathy Griepentrog, Don (Karen) Schneider, Susie (Don) Fischer, Vince (Lori) Schneider, Carolyn (Bruce) Weninger, and Ralph Schneider; three sisters-in-law, Cathy (David) Schaefer, Linda (Rich) Yahr, and Lori (Harry) Roecker; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Hartman and his stepmother, Marcie Schneider.
VISITATION: Jerry’s family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 331 Main St. in Kewaskum, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until noon.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass of Christian burial for Jerry will be held at noon on Saturday, October 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Rev. Jacob Strand officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Kewaskum.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to all of the essential workers at Froedtert West Bend Hospital for all their care they provided towards the end of Jerry’s life.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Jerry’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.