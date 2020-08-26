Gerald W. Lofy
September 8, 1962 – August 22, 2020
Gerald W. Lofy, age 57, passed away on peacefully on Saturday August 22, 2020. He was born on September 8, 1962 in Hartford to Gerald A. and Lucille L. (nee Wolf) Lofy. He married his high school sweetheart on October 12, 1985. Gerry is survived by his wife, Heidi (nee Gundrum); children Adam (Amie), Emily and Thomas; brothers and sisters Gordon, David (Mary), Diane Kopydlowski, Mary (Peter) Schleicher and brother-in-law Michael (Becky) Gundrum; mother-in-law, Shirley Gundrum; nieces and nephews Dustin Lofy, Samantha Wanke, Michael, Bryon, and Kevyn Lofy, Tyler Kopydlowski, Jacob, Danielle and Paige Schleicher, Taylor and Kylie Gundrum; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Thomas Gundrum; and brother-in-law Robert Kopydlowski.
Gerry was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and fierce friend. He gave fully of himself to his family, friends, community and business clients (many of which became close friends). He loved all of life but was most proud to be the father to his three amazing kids. Beyond his family, Gerry found the greatest happiness coaching hundreds of young athletes. When over the past 30 years these athletes spoke to him as adults and shared how he influenced their lives, it was like winning the lottery for him.
Gerry truly loved playing and watching sports his entire life. Countless hours were spent over the years on the football field, basketball court, baseball and softball diamonds or golf course enjoying both the competition and time with good friends.
After his kids graduated he continued to support the Slinger High School basketball, baseball and football teams. Gerry was and always will be a proud Slinger Owl!
In these past five years, Gerry was blessed to have the support of many people, but none was more important than the group of three friends that understood he needed to really live life as normally and fully as possible to the end. There were no words of gratitude that are strong enough. They created incredible memories that sustained Gerry to the end. Know that Gerry lives on in these incredible men. Thank you – Tim Wiedmeyer, Hank Karius and Dave Schwarz.
There will a visitation only for Gerry on Tuesday September 1, 2020, at the Phillip Funeral Home (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Legacy gifts to Honours, Inc. Scholarship Fund are appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.