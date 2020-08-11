Germaine Christine (Ackeret) Suhfras, 93
Germaine Christine (Ackeret) Suhfras, 93, of Cedarburg passed away on August 5, 2020, at Lasata Care Center.
She was born on June 14, 1927, to Jacob and Louisa Ackeret in Medford. Germaine was the youngest of 11 children. After high school, Germaine moved to Milwaukee, where she met and married Gustave “Gus” Suhfras in 1949. In 1955 Germaine and Gus moved to Cedarburg, a city they loved, where they raised their five children. After Gus retired they built their dream home at Lake Arrowhead in Rome. After 14 years they returned home to Cedarburg to be close to their children once again.
Germaine loved being part of a large family and being the organizer of family events from simple July 4th gatherings in Cedar Creek Park to large family reunions including her siblings, nieces and nephews, and other family members. She was involved in the community volunteering at the election polls, garden walks, and many other events. She was a Girl Scouts leader for years helping many girls earn badges. She was a talented seamstress, making beautiful clothes for her children as well as custom draperies for area homes. A continual learner, Germaine took classes for personal enrichment in the UW system and technical colleges.
She cherished her lifelong friends and family. Germaine and Gus were always on the go enjoying lively card games, sheepshead in particular, golfing, boating, bocce ball, darts or just backyard parties. They were also avid campers, taking their children on many trips throughout the U.S., usually traveling with friends and family. Traveling continued after the children were grown having visited all 50 states, Europe, and Costa Rica.
Germaine loved and was very proud of her entire family. She leaves behind five children: Patricia (Dave) Gilligan, Pamela (Doug) Hansen, John, Mary, and Catherine (Tim) Hensel; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gus; daughter-in-law Gail; great granddaughter Madison Hansen; and all of her brothers and sisters.
A private family service was held on August 10, 2020. Memorials to Heartland Hospice or your choice are appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home assisted the family.