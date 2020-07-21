Gilbert A. (Gil) Derler
Jan. 11, 1930 — July 16, 2020
Gilbert A. (Gil) Derler was born January 11, 1930, in Milwaukee, to Albert P and Alphonsa (Stuckenhoff) Derler. He entered the gates of heaven on July 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his best friend and beloved wife, Lucille (Limbach) Derler. Next month they would have been married 66 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Ruth Holdener, sons, George (Janet) Derler and Paul Derler; his grandchildren, Dan (Jenny) Derler, Laura (Dave) Schneider, Alex Derler, Bryan Holdener and Matt Holdener; step-grandchildren, Julia, Josip, John and Anthony. He had nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many beloved, nieces and nephews. As the last of his generation, he was a father to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Robert and Henry; and his sister, Dorothy (Gonnering-Schwenke). Gil attended Holy Angels grade school and graduated from Messmer High School in 1948. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1948-1952, during the Korean War. He spent his whole career aboard a destroyer, the USS William M Wood DD715. He worked and retired from the city of Milwaukee, in the Bureau of Engineers, as a Public Works inspector, for 37 years.
He was a life member of Gross-Yaksh VFW Post #6498, Military Order of the Cooties, Pup Tent #28, American Legion Post #36, West Bend, and the Moose Lodge #1398, West Bend. He attended St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception, in West Bend.
He volunteered many hours at the old Wood VA Hospital (currently Zablocki VA Hospital). When he was in Florida over the winters, he volunteered at one of the elementary schools helping the kids with reading and their homework. He was a blood donor and had donated over 12 gallons of blood in his lifetime.
Gil loved woodworking, making many things for family and friends, and to sell at craft shows. He loved playing sheepshead, polka music, slot machines, and telling jokes. He never met a stranger. He engaged everyone he met in conversation. He loved visiting with his children and grandchildren, telling them stories of his past life.
He did a lot of traveling with Lucille and went camping every weekend, for many years, with the family. He and Lucille spent the last 30 winters at Sugar Creek Country Club, in Bradenton, Fla., where they made many lifelong friends.
He was privileged to go on the Honor Flight, with his son George, in 2015. It was one of the best days of his life. The day ended with lots of family and friends meeting him at the airport on their return.
He thanks God, for the good life that he enjoyed.
Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 12:30 at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish (406 Jefferson St. West Bend, WI 53090) with Fr. Nathan Reesman presiding. Visitation will be Thursday, July 23, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) from 9:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Private entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Inc., P.O. Box 636, Port Washington, WI 53074, www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.