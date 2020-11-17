KEWASKUM
Gladys E. Tackes
Oct. 9, 1933 - Nov. 13, 2020
Gladys E. Tackes, 87, of Kewaskum passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at her home.
Gladys was born on October 9, 1933, in Kewaskum, the daughter of the late Henry and Sabena (nee Schulz) Stern. On May 16, 1953, she was united in marriage to Marvin Tackes at Peace United Church of Christ in Kewaskum. Marvin preceded her in death on June 2, 1997.
Those Gladys leaves behind to cherish her memory include eight children: Darwin (Marie) Tackes, Calvin (Jayne) Tackes, Sandra Hollister, Ivan (Lisa) Tackes, Merlin Tackes (Pat), Steven Tackes, Martin (Lori) Tackes, Debra Tiedt (Dan); 13 grandchildren, Tanya, Ryan, Dana, Nadine, Danielle, Dylan, Austin, Ryan, Ethan, Justin, Travis, Brandon, and Travis; great-grandchildren; a brother, Gerald Stern; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Gladys was preceded in death by two sisters-in-law, Diane Stern and Donna Stern; a brother, Ralph Stern; two grandchildren, Timothy and Jay.
VISITATION: Gladys’ family greeted relatives and friends at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 215 Forest Avenue, in Kewaskum on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Gladys was held on Monday at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. with the Rev. Jacob Strand officiating. Burial of Gladys’ cremains will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Gladys’ arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.