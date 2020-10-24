JACKSON
Gladys ‘Tish’ B. Sutton
Aug. 30, 1926 — Oct. 21, 2020
“Tish” Gladys B. Sutton (nee Scherbert), age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Forest View Manor in Jackson. She was born on August 30, 1926, in Portage to Richard and Frieda (nee Kent) Scherbert. Tish enjoyed time with family, playing games, traveling, and boating. She was passionate about her work as a beautician. Tish especially loved her family picnictime.
Tish is survived by her children, Richard (Christal) Sutton Jr., Kay Sutton (Gus) Statz, Patti Sutton Stauss; grandchildren, Tiffany (Tom) Groman, Lauren (Jules Peterson) Stauss, Andrea (Joe Stern Jr.) Sutton, Ken A. Stauss III, Shane (Rachel) Ebert; great-grandchildren, Tallulah and Thomas Groman and Joseph Stern; sisters, Della Dumke, Fern Maas, Betty (Butch) Kottka. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Tish was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Ken A. Stauss Jr.; granddaughter Stacy Sutton; great-granddaughter Daisy Sutton; four brothers Carl, Ralph, Eddie, and Dick; and three sisters Mary, Clara, and Peg.
A private family service will be held for Tish at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.