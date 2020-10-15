Glenn R.I. Nichols, 85
Longtime Cedarburg resident Glenn Nichols passed away at the Lawlis Hospice in Mequon on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the age of 85. Glenn was born in Sparta on November 21, 1934, the son of Glenn and Josephine (nee Hedrick) Nichols. After attending local schools, Glenn served his country during the Korean War in the United States Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged from the Marines as a sergeant in October of 1962. Glenn was united in Holy Matrimony to Elizabeth Pohl at St. Francis Borgia Church on Oct. 10, 1959. After graduating from MSOE with an engineering degree, he began working for Eaton Controls. Glenn gave back to his community by serving as a Boy Scout leader for Troop 3 and served as an Eucharistic minister at St. Francis Borgia Church. After retiring from Eaton Controls, Glenn kept busy with his part-time job at 5 Corners GMC in Cedarburg. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus San Salvador Council #4520.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Nichols; children, Joseph (Colett) Nichols of Germantown and Katherine Nichols of Cedarburg; granddaughters Krysta, Ariana and Bianca Nichols, along with cousins, other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 p.m. on Saturday October 17, 2020, at St. Francis Borgia Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Road in Cedarburg. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial to follow with military honors at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery.
Memorials to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, appreciated. Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com. The Eernisse Funeral Home, Michael Schramka, associate, of Cedarburg is assisting the family.