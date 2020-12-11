JACKSON
Gordon ‘Gordie’ C. Hoffmann
July 20, 1937 — Nov. 28, 2020
Gordon “Gordie” C. Hoffmann, 83, of Jackson, passed away on November 28, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19.
Gordon was born in Grafton on July 20, 1937 to Max and Lillian (Laabs) Hoffmann. He graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1955, and continued on, enlisting in the U.S. Army where he served in Korea.
Gordon married Marlene Martinson in 1960 and celebrated their 60-year anniversary on June 18th. They have four children. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved to spend as much time with his family as he could, whether that was at home, in the RV or traveling to the Caribbean.
Gordie adored his wife. She kept him on the go, despite a few groans here and there. He loved to laugh and play jokes. His competitive side came out playing cards and he often had no problem putting his young grandchildren in debt. He loved golf, Marlene’s cooking and all things with sugar.
Gordon worked as a custom home builder in a family owned business with his brother George. He served as Town Clerk and Zoning Administrator for the Town of Jackson for many years. He was a Certified Building Inspector for the Town of Jackson and surrounding municipalities for over 35 years, and also served on the Germantown School Board. Gordie was just shy of his plan to retire in December 2020. He enjoyed his work and was proud of his accomplishments.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Marlene; children: BamBi (Joel) Miller, Cindi Hoffmann, Randy (Courtney) Hoffmann and Aimee (Dan) Isaacson; grandchildren: Zach Miller, Haley Miller, Taylor (Tyler) Nelson, Tanner Meehan, Shaun Hoffmann and Jake Hoffmann; great-grandchild, Andi Nelson; brothers: George Hoffmann and Dennis (Blanca) Hoffmann. Further survived by multiple sisters- in-law, and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gordon is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Frederick.
Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held at First Baptist Church of West Bend on Saturday, December 19, 2020 – 1:00 PM. Live streaming will be available at https://firstbaptistwb.org/ or https://www.muellerfuneralhome. com/obituaries/Gordon-Clyde-Hoffmann?obId=19121406#/obituaryInfo.
Gordon was laid to rest at Immanuel Cemetery in Jackson with full Military Honors. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.