Grace Thoma Haebig passed away peacefully on Christmas and we now have a Christmas angel in heaven. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Sedonia Thoma; a sister, Evelyn Thoma Beck; her son-in-law, John DeHaven; and her former husband, K. William Haebig. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen DeHaven (John), and her beloved granddaughter, Anne Marie DeHaven. Of special note are two longtime friends, Penny Gral and Carol Ross, and nephews Tom Haebig, Mark Haebig and Joseph Beck.
Grace enjoyed a lifetime of happiness at Little Cedar Lake where her parents owned a resort. Her favorite memories included swimming, horseback riding with her sister, Evelyn Thoma Beck, and activities with guests and family at Thoma’s Resort. Until recently she regularly enjoyed swimming and walking with family on Thoma Park Drive at the lake, reminiscing of past residents and stories.
St. Joseph Hospital provided her a career spanning over 30 years and she eventually became credit manager there. She enjoyed her role there which allowed her to interact with West Bend residents and fellow employees, of whom she was so fond.
Enjoying a life of 98 years provided many stories of the past including horse-drawn sleigh rides through the snow, the ending of World War II, gangsters at the lake, dancing at the Gonring pavilion to big bands, catching frogs on summer days, and watching Kissel cars drive to the resort.
Grace was a devout Catholic and her faith meant so much to her.
Our family especially wants to thank Grace’s longtime physician, Dr. Scott Jorgenson, who cared for her to her end with compassion and devotion, and the Lawlis Family Hospice for their tender care.
In lieu of flowers, if you desire memorials, may be made to St. Frances Cabrini, West Bend, Capuchin Community Services (St. Ben’s and House of Peace), Milwaukee, or a charity of your choice.
Private inurnment will be in Holy Angels Cemetery at a later date.
