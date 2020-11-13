Grady Edward Matthews
March 9, 1923 - Nov. 9, 2020
Grady Edward Matthews, age 97, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Serenity Villa in Campbellsport. He was born on March 9, 1923 in Toccoa, Georgia to William and Beulah (nee King) Matthews, and raised near Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Grady was a Radioman First Class for the U.S. Navy in World War II. He served 6 years in active duty, followed by 2 years in the Naval Reserves. He thoroughly enjoyed talking about Navy ships and submarines with anyone who shared his interest.
Grady is a retiree of the Wisconsin Gas Company (now known as We Energies), where he worked for many years servicing furnaces, eventually working his way up to a foreman position.
Grady is survived by his loving, devoted children Karen Matthews, Barbara (Bruce) Peterson, Thomas (Kimberly) Matthews, and Peggy (Frank) Kanneman; and granddaughter Kiera Matthews.
He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Grady is preceded in death by his dearly-missed wife of 61 years, Tina (nee D’acquisto) Matthews; his parents, his sister Helen Cantrell, his brother James Matthews, and his grandson Anthony Peterson.
A Funeral Service will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor John C. Bass presiding. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24th at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. A Private Family Interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions in Grady’s name to Serenity Villa V, 280 N. Baumann St., Campbellsport, WI 53010.
A special thank you to the nurses and caregivers at Serenity and the Preceptor Hospice nurses who took such exceptional care of “The Sheriff” this past year.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com