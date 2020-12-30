TOWN OF WEST BEND
Gregory James Schneider
Oct. 18, 1948 — Dec. 26, 2020
Gregory James “Greg” Schneider, age 72 years, passed away peacefully at home in the Town of West Bend on December 26, 2020. Greg was born on October 18, 1948 in Milwaukee to Clarence and Fay Schneider (Hein). He served in the United States Army from March 20, 1969 to March 13, 1971. Greg was stationed in Nuremburg, Germany. Upon his return, he was united in marriage to Donna J. Farrell on October 16, 1971, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Milwaukee.
Greg enjoyed classic films, old cars, wood and metal work. He found innovative ways to fix anything, often fabricating his own tools necessary to complete the job. Greg loved spending time with his grandkids and building and fixing toys for them.
Those Greg leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 49 years, Donna; three children, Scott Schneider, Christina (Michael) Fish, and Stacey (AJ) Brandt; five grandchildren, Colin Williams, Wyatt, Matthew and Sabrina Fish, and Anniken Brandt; two siblings, Jeffrey (Sandy) Schneider and Suzette (Francesco) Lopez; and sister-in-law, Sharon (James) Kruswicki. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Fay Schneider; and aunt, Betty Hein; and uncle, Joseph Schneider.
Funeral service for Greg will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, at Myrhum Patten Funeral Home (1315 W Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095).
Greg’s family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.
The family would like to thank the staff of Horizon Home Care and Hospice, especially Nicole and Cornelius for their care and support.
